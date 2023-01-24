JUST IN
Business Standard

Are you strengthening judiciary with controversial remarks: Sibal to Rijiju

His remarks come a day after Law Minister said there can be difference of opinion between government and judiciary but that does not mean two are attacking each other and a "Mahabharat" is going on

Topics
Kiren Rijiju | Kapil Sibal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Kapil Sibal's dig at Law Minister Rijiju over 'Mahabharat' remark
Kapil Sibal's dig at Law Minister Rijiju over 'Mahabharat' remark

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Tuesday took a swipe at Law Minister Kiren Rijiju over his remarks that the government has not taken a single step to undermine the judiciary, asking whether his "controversial statements" were meant to strengthen it.

Sibal's remarks come a day after Rijiju said there can be a difference of opinion between the government and the judiciary but that does not mean the two are attacking each other and a "Mahabharat" is going on.

Addressing a gathering at the Tis Hazari courts complex here to mark Republic Day, Rijiju said the Modi government has not taken a single step to undermine the judiciary.

Reacting to the remarks, Sibal tweeted, "Rijiju: Another gem. 'The Modi government has not taken a single step to undermine the judiciary...'."

"Are all your (Rijiju) controversial statements meant to strengthen the judiciary," the former law minister asked.

"You might believe it. We lawyers don't," the senior advocate said.

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 10:57 IST

