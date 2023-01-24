JUST IN
BJP files complaint against Cong on irregularities in 'TenderSURE' projects
PM prioritising energy sector in northeast: Union minister Hardeep Puri
Police arrests SpiceJet flyer for 'unruly behaviour' at Delhi airport
BJP secures majority in 11 urban local bodies in MP, Congress wins in 8
FBI, CBI officials meet to discuss cooperation on technology-based crimes
Municipal House to elect national capital's mayor, deputy mayor today
Fugitive businessman Atul Gupta loses bid to get new S African passport
LIVE: PM Modi working to make Andaman and Nicobar self-reliant, says Shah
Top Headlines: India in green bond mkt, Pichai says job cuts avoided worse
Portrait of Bal Thackeray unveiled in Maharashtra Assembly by CM Shinde
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
BJP files complaint against Cong on irregularities in 'TenderSURE' projects
icon-arrow-left
B20 meet: By 2026-27, Gujarat aims to be a $500 bn economy, says minister
Business Standard

Congress to hold press conference across nation on Wednesday

Ahead of the 'Hath se hath jodo yatra' which aims at reaching out to the public with Rahul Gandhi's letter and the failures of the BJP government, Congress will hold press conferences nationwide

Topics
Indian National Congress | Rahul Gandhi | BJP

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Cong to held press conference tomorrow nationwide with Rahul's letter
Cong to held press conference tomorrow nationwide with Rahul's letter

Ahead of the 'Hath se hath jodo yatra' which aims at reaching out to the public with Rahul Gandhi's letter and the failures of the BJP government, the Congress will hold press conferences across the nation on Wednesday, sources said.

A total of 22 press conferences would be held to draw people's attention to the promises made by the BJP which remain unfulfilled, they added.

As part of its public outreach programme, the Congress has announced that it would deliver a letter written by the former party president to each house along with a charge sheet against the Central government from January 26.

The two-month long programme will cover 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats, six lakh villages and 10 lakh booths. This is a massive outreach programme of the Congress to take its political message to the people.

Elaborating on the 'hath se hath jodo' programme, veteran leader Jairam Ramesh said that it aims at taking forward the party symbol and the political message from the Bharat Jodo Yatra

However, he agreed that this is a tough task as in some states the organisation is weak but exuded confidence in accomplishing it.

Meanwhile, the letter written by the Gandhi scion reads, "There is a palpable economic crisis brewing - joblessness among the youth, unbearable price rise, severe farm distress, and a complete corporate capture of the country's wealth."

--IANS

miz/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian National Congress

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 10:26 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU