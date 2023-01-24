Congress to hold press conference across nation on Wednesday

Ahead of the 'Hath se hath jodo yatra' which aims at reaching out to the public with Rahul Gandhi's letter and the failures of the government, the Congress will hold press conferences across the nation on Wednesday, sources said.

A total of 22 press conferences would be held to draw people's attention to the promises made by the which remain unfulfilled, they added.

As part of its public outreach programme, the Congress has announced that it would deliver a letter written by the former party president to each house along with a charge sheet against the Central government from January 26.

The two-month long programme will cover 2.5 lakh Gram Panchayats, six lakh villages and 10 lakh booths. This is a massive outreach programme of the Congress to take its political message to the people.

Elaborating on the 'hath se hath jodo' programme, veteran leader Jairam Ramesh said that it aims at taking forward the party symbol and the political message from the Bharat Jodo Yatra

However, he agreed that this is a tough task as in some states the organisation is weak but exuded confidence in accomplishing it.

Meanwhile, the letter written by the Gandhi scion reads, "There is a palpable economic crisis brewing - joblessness among the youth, unbearable price rise, severe farm distress, and a complete corporate capture of the country's wealth."

