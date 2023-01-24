JUST IN
BJP files complaint against Cong on irregularities in 'TenderSURE' projects

'We have lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta. We have proof for the allegations we are making, but they don't. They have not been able to produce any proof till now'

Topics
BJP | Congress | Karnataka

Press Trust of India  |  Bengaluru 

Siddaramaiah, karnataka
Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

The ruling BJP has filed a complaint with the Lokayukta against former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress, alleging irregularities in 'TenderSURE' (Specifications for Urban Road Execution) projects back in 2013-14.

Speaking to reporters after filing the Lokayukta complaint on Monday, BJP SC Morcha president and MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy said the Congress is making "40 per cent commission" charges without any proof and also carrying out a misinformation campaign against the BJP and the state government.

"We have lodged a complaint with the Lokayukta. We have proof for the allegations we are making, but they don't. They have not been able to produce any proof till now," Narayanaswamy said.

He said in 'TenderSURE' projects in 2013-14, 53.86 per cent excess funds were released than what was actually tendered and the BJP has given certain documents to prove this.

Further noting that there were 65 cases against Siddaramaiah and instead of inquiring into them, he chose to shut down Lokayukta, Narayanaswamy stated that at least 10 cases were given to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) which gave him a clean chit during his tenure.

"We want all the remaining 50 cases against him to be probed." Earlier, Health Minister K Sudhakar quoting a CAG report said that there were financial irregularities to the tune of Rs 35,000 crore under the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 10:19 IST

