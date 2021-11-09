Army Chief Gen Naravane holds talks with his Nepalese counterpart

Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Tuesday held extensive talks with his Nepalese counterpart Gen Prabhu Ram Sharma, focusing on ways to expand bilateral military cooperation in the backdrop of evolving security scenario in the region.

Gen Sharma's four-day visit to India comes amid increasing concerns over the possible impact of the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan on the regional security scenario.

Officials said Gen Naravane and Gen Sharma exchanged views on further strengthening defence cooperation between the two countries besides deliberating on the regional security scenario.

Ahead of the talks, the Nepalese Army Chief laid a wreath at the War Memorial.

He was also given a Guard of Honour at the South Block lawns.

Gen Sharma called on Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar and discussed a range of issues relating to bilateral defence cooperation, the officials said.

