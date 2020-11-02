Army Chief Gen Naravane holds talks with top military commander of Kenya

-
ALSO READ
Setting up theatre commands next step in military reforms: Army Chief
Need to identify dual-use techs that can be used for military: Army Chief
Border row: RKS Bhadauria visits eastern air bases, Gen Naravane in Ladakh
Integrated theatre commands next step in defence reforms: Army Chief
Armed forces committed to hand-hold domestic defence industry: Gen Rawat
-
Chief of Defence Forces of Kenya Gen Robert Kariuki Kibochi and Army Chief Gen MM Naravane on Monday held wide-ranging talks on ways to expand defence cooperation between the two countries, officials said.
Gen Kibochi is on a five-day visit to India from Monday during which he is scheduled to hold talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and the three service chiefs.
Army officials said Gen Naravane and Gen Kibochi discussed various aspects of bilateral defence cooperation and ways to deepen it further.
"India is the first country that the Chief of Defence Staff of Kenya is visiting outside of Africa, after he assumed Command in May earlier this year," the Army said in a statement.
Ongoing areas of defence cooperation between the two countries include capacity
building, counter-terrorism, UN Peace Keeping Operations and cyber security.
"Considering that India and Kenya are mature democracies and have professional armed forces there is a lot of convergence of thought between the two nations. The visit will cement the already strong bilateral ties between the two countries," the Army said.
As a young officer, Gen Kibochi had done his 'Signal Officers Degree in Telecommunications Engineering' course at the Military College of Telecommunications Engineering in Mhow from 1984-1987.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU