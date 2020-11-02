Foreign Secretary holds talks with German leaders on shared priorities

-
Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Monday met German Federal Foreign Office Niels Annen and held a productive exchange on shared priorities, including strengthening of multilateral structures.
Shringla arrived here from France on his second leg of the three-nation European tour that also includes the UK.
"Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla meets with Minister of State, German Foreign Office @NielsAnnen. Productive exchange on shared priorities, including strengthening multilateral structures," the Indian Embassy here tweeted.
He also met with Jan Hecker, the Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, and discussed with him on multi-dimensional and rapidly growing cooperation between the two democracies, it said.
Shringla also interacted with top German diplomats and interacted with think tanks.
In talks with interlocutors in Germany, Shringla will focus on India-Germany alignment in the reform of multilateral institutions for 21st-century realities; Germany's Indo-Pacific strategy and its compatibility with India's approach, the Indian mission said.
Shringla is on a seven-day trip to Europe to review bilateral relations and discuss matters of mutual interest with key European nations.
Shringla's visit to these countries is part of India's continuing diplomatic engagement despite limitations posed by the coronavirus pandemic.
