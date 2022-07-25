10 of 19 Assam labourers who fled construction in Arunachal site rescued

-
ALSO READ
Two people arrested in Assam's Nagaon district with 12.59 gm heroin
Assam flood: Death toll rises to 25, over 650,000 hit across 22 districts
Assam HS Result 2022: Class 12 marks live at results.assam.nic.in
Delhi bypoll: Hectic lobbying in BJP for ticket from Rajinder Nagar seat
Assam flood update: Situation improves as most rivers show receding trend
-
A total of 10 labourers out of the 19 who went missing from a road construction site in Arunachal Pradesh's Kurung Kumey district, have so far been rescued, a senior official said on Monday.
Two labourers were rescued on Sunday from a jungle in the district in critical condition, Kurung Kumey DC Bengia Nighee said.
The two persons were taken to the Primary Health Centre, and could be later shifted to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science (TRIHMS) at Naharlagun near here, or to the district hospital at Koloriang, Nighee said.
IAF choppers could not undertake the rescue operation on Sunday due to bad weather. It will be resumed on Monday depending on the weather condition, he said.
Land rescue operation will continue till all the missing persons are traced, he added.
The labourers, hailing from Assam, had fled the road construction site along the India-China border on July 5 after they were reportedly denied leave to go home. Following this, they took off for their homes on foot through jungles in two groups of eight and 11.
The workers have been missing since then.
Earlier, one of them was found on Saturday evening, while seven others were located by on Friday night between Huri and Furak under Damin circle of Kurung Kumey district, officials said.
Nighee said as per statements of the rescued labourers, two workers died after falling into the Furak River and one died on the way.
However, the rescue teams have neither recovered nor seen the bodies as of now, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU