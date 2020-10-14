Army personnel joins rescue ops with NDRF in flood-hit Hyderabad

The Army is involved in the rescue



and relief operations in parts of the city hit by rain fury and deluge along with the Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and evacuated several marooned people on Wednesday.

The Army personnel launched flood relief and rescue columns in Bandlaguda area here on a requisition from the state government, a Defence release said.

Many stranded people have been evacuated and showing humanitarian values a large number of food packets had been distributed. Army Medical teams accompanying the columns are providing essential first aid and medical relief to the stranded people, it said.

Heavy overnight rains claimed at least 19 lives and caused flooding in several low-lying areas of the city and elsewhere as scores were trapped in their houses.

The said it evacuated more than 1,000 people from inundated areas in and Rangareddy districts.

Four teams of NDRF, on the requisition of the state administration, are currently engaged in rescue operations, a release from the force said.

"Today, teams have rescued 22 persons and evacuated 1,165 persons in and Rangareddy after the cities got flooded. Evacuation Operations are still continuing as a large number of citizens are trapped inside their houses and seeking help," it said.

The personnel, applying excellent flood rescue techniques, have rescued about 20 stranded people from a bus which got stuck in the flood water in Pochanpalli in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district.

Director General Satya Narayan Pradhan is closely monitoring the situation round-the-clock. He was in touch with concerned authorities and stakeholders, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)