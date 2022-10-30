JUST IN
Business Standard

Army's first inter-service paragliding championship begins in Bir Billing

The first Inter services paragliding X-country championship begin with a colourful opening ceremony at the mountainous belt of Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh

Topics
Himachal Pradesh | Indian Army | Indian Air Force

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Paragliding, Indian Army
Paragliding pilot of Indian Army taking part in the inter-service championship | Photo: Twitter

The first Inter services paragliding X-country championship begin with a colourful opening ceremony at the mountainous belt of Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh.

Commenced on Saturday, the Championship, a first of its kind, is being conducted from October 29 to November 01, under the aegis of army adventure wing (AAW), defence spokesman Lt Col Devender Anand said on Sunday.

The day's activities saw around 15 paragliding pilots from the Indian Army and Navy taking off from Billing and landing at Bir located approximately 13 to 14 kilometers, in a display of their ability of navigating X-country in air.

"Paragliding is primarily a recreational and competitive adventure sport. The ability of the paragliding flight to last many hours and cover large distance is, what is of great importance to the Armed Forces, as it will facilitate aerial insertions behind enemy lines," Anand said.

The opening ceremony was presided over by Brigadier AK Singh, who welcomed the paragliding pilots from the services and expressed confidence that such an event will not only augment the efforts by the Army to provide an international level arena to the paragliding pilots to hone and showcase their flying skills.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, October 30 2022. 18:17 IST

`
