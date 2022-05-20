JUST IN
9 feared trapped as tunnel being built to link Jammu, Srinagar collapses
Business Standard

Around 10.8 million domestic passengers travelled in April, says DGCA

The passenger load factors - which means occupancy rates - were above 78 per cent for all major Indian private carriers in April, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated.

Press Trust of India 

Around 10.8 million domestic passengers travelled by air in April, approximately 2 per cent more than who flew in March, Indian aviation regulator DGCA stated on Friday.

The passenger load factors – which means occupancy rates – were above 78 per cent for all major Indian private carriers in April, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, May 20 2022. 23:41 IST

