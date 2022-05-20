Around 10.8 million domestic passengers travelled in April, says DGCA

-
Around 10.8 million domestic passengers travelled by air in April, approximately 2 per cent more than who flew in March, Indian aviation regulator DGCA stated on Friday.
The passenger load factors – which means occupancy rates – were above 78 per cent for all major Indian private carriers in April, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) stated.
