Around 150 shanties destroyed in Gurugram after massive fire breaks out

A major fire broke out in village Bajghera in Sector-102 here on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday which destroyed around 150 shanties, fire officials said.
A preliminary probe suggests that the fire broke out around 12.30 p.m. in the shanties due to an explosion in a small cylinder which spread to the adjoining plastic godown within Bajghera police station limits, according to officials.
Around a dozen fire tenders were deployed at the sight to control the blaze. "The fire has been controlled now but due to wind, there is still smoke left," Ramesh Saini, a fire official said.
"Hundreds of shanties got destroyed in the fire. However, no casualties are reported. The exact cause of the fire is being ascertained," he said.
Police and fire safety officials were at the spot overseeing the operation.
