Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain gets record Rs 81 cr as donations in 1 year

The famous Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh has collected a record Rs 81 crore as donations from devotees and other transactions between September 1, 2021 and September 15 this year, an official said on Monday.
This is an all-time high and comprises donations, sale of ladoos, gold, silver as well as rentals, Mahakaleshwar Temple administrator Ganesh Dhakad said.
"Earnings during the same period in 2016-17 was Rs 28 crore, while it was Rs 37 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 40 crore in 2020-21. Devotee numbers are increasing due to good amenities provided by the temple management, speedy darshan system etc," he said.
Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'jyotirlings' in the country.
First Published: Mon, September 19 2022. 22:57 IST