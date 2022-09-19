Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain gets record Rs 81 cr as donations in 1 year

The famous Mahakaleshwar in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh has collected a record Rs 81 crore as from devotees and other transactions between September 1, 2021 and September 15 this year, an official said on Monday.

This is an all-time high and comprises donations, sale of ladoos, gold, silver as well as rentals, Mahakaleshwar administrator Ganesh Dhakad said.

"Earnings during the same period in 2016-17 was Rs 28 crore, while it was Rs 37 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 40 crore in 2020-21. Devotee numbers are increasing due to good amenities provided by the management, speedy darshan system etc," he said.

Mahakaleshwar Temple is one of the 12 'jyotirlings' in the country.

