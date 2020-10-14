Arunachal Pradesh coronavirus update: 193 new Covid-19 cases, 4 fatalities

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19



tally mounted to 12,561 with 193 people testing positive for the virus, while four more fatalities pushed the death toll 28, a senior health department official said here on Wednesday.

A 56-year-old man died at the Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) at Chimpu near here on Tuesday. He was suffering from diabetes and hypertension, the official said.

An 88-year-old woman from Sille village in East Siang district, also died on Tuesday at a hospital at Ruksin due to acute respiratory distress syndrome, while a 50-year-old man in West Siang district died of the infection and a 42-year-old diabetic man from Kharsang in Changlang district died on Monday, State Surveillance officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

With the fresh fatalities, the state has registered 11 deaths since October 1.

Of the 193 new cases in the state, 79 were reported from the Capital Complex region, West Siang (25), East Siang (21), Changlang (18), Lohit (11), Lower Dibang Valley (10), Tirap (7), Upper Subansiri (6), Paumpare (4) and Anjaw (3), the SSO said.

COVID-19 cases were also reported from West Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Longding, Upper Siang, Tawang, Namsai and Lower Subansiri districts, Dr Jampa said.

Barring 32, all the new patients are asymptomatic and shifted to Covid Care Centres, the official said.

One army man and four prisoners from Changlang district are among the new patients, the SSO said.

Altogether 170 people have been cured of the disease on Tuesday, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,573, Dr Jampa said, adding that the recovery rate stands at 76.21 per cent in the northeastern state.

currently has 2,960 active cases, the official said.

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas -- has the highest number of active cases at 1,417, Dr Jampa said.

As many as 2,79,792 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, including 2,627 on Tuesday, he added.

