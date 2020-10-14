India coronavirus update: Covid tally rises to 7,239,389; toll at 110,586

India's COVID-19 caseload rose to72,39,389with63,509 infections being reported in a day, whilethe number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossed63 lakh pushing the recovery rate to 87.05 per cent, according tothe Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The coronavirusdeath toll climbed to1,10,586with the virus claiming 730 lives in a span of 24 hours,the data updated at 8 am showed.

For six days in a row the active cases of COVID-19 remained below 9 lakh.

There are8,26,876active cases of infection in the country which comprises 11.42per cent of the total caseload, while the recoveries have surged to63,01,927,the data stated.

The COVID-19casefatality rate was recorded at 1.53 per cent.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28 and crossed 70 lakh on October 11.

According to the ICMR, acumulative total of 9,00,90,122 samples have been tested up to October 13 with11,45,015 samples being tested on Tuesday.

