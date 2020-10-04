Arunachal Pradesh coronavirus update: COVID-19 tally rises to 10,421

-
At least 201 more people,
including eight security personnel and 17 health care workers, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the northeastern state's caseload to 10,421, a senior health official said on Sunday.
Of the 201 fresh cases, 80 were reported from the Capital Complex region, Changlang (16), 14 cases each from West Siang and Tirap, Kamle (11), East Siang (10), Lohit (9) and 8 each from Lower Subansiri and Namsai districts respectively, the official said.
Five cases each were also reported from West Kameng and Longding, four each from Pakke Kessang and Lepa Rada, three from Lower Dibang Valley, two each from Tawang and Lower Siang and one each from Upper Subansiri, East Kameng, Shi- Yomi, Anjaw, Papumpare and Kurung Kumey, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.
"Five personnel of the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), two state police constables and one army man are among the new patients," he said.
As many as 17 health care workers and five workers of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) also contracted the infection, Dr Jampa said.
Barring 46, all the new patients are asymptomatic and have been shifted to COVID-19 care centres, the official said.
As many as 205 more people were cured of the disease and discharged from hospitals, taking the recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state to 70.89 per cent, he said.
Arunachal Pradesh now has 3,015 active coronavirus cases, while 7,388 people have been cured of the disease so far and 18 people have succumbed to the disease, the official said.
The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active coronavirus cases at 1,594, he said.
A total of 2,55,951 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, including 2,568 on Saturday, Jampa added.
