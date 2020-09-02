Arunachal Pradesh coronavirus update: Covid-19 tally rises to 4,212

Arunachal Pradesh's COVID-19



tally rose to 4,212 as 100 more people including 17 security personnel tested positive for coronavirus, a senior Health department official said on Wednesday.

Of the 100 fresh cases, 35 were reported from the Capital Complex region, 14 from Papumpare, 10 from Changlang, 7 from East Kameng, 6 from East Siang and five each from West Kameng, Anjaw and Tawang districts respectively, the official said.

Four cases were also reported from Upper Siang, three from Tirap and one each from Lower Siang, Lower Dibang Valley, West Siang, Kra Daadi, Kurung Kumey and Lohit districts, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

Kurung Kumey district reported the first COVID-19 case.

Barring 16, all of new COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic and shifted to Covid care centres, he said.

"Seventeen security personnel including an army man from West Siang, two Assam Rifles personnel one each from Changlang and Tirap five CRPF including three from Changlang and two from Tirap, eight ITBP four each from Tawang and West Kameng besides one IRBn personnel from East Kameng are among the new patients," Jampa said.

Eight personnel of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) -- five in Anjaw and three in Upper Siang -- are also infected with the virus, he said.

Ninety-four people were discharged from different hospitals on Tuesday after being cured of the infection, the official said.

now has 1,226 active cases, as 2,979 people have recovered from the disease and seven have died of the infection.

A total of 2,152 people have been cured of the disease during August while, 2,609 people, including 989 security personnel, have been diagnosed with the disease in the state during August, the official said.

The recovery rate of the state stands at 70.72 per cent, he said.

The Capital Complex has reported the highest number of active cases at 212, Dr Jampa said.

The Capital Complex region comprises Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas.

The state has so far tested 1,70,445 samples for the infection including, 2,814 on Tuesday, Jampa added.

