Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tests coronavirus positive

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.
Sawant, 47, said he is asymptomatic and under home isolation.
"I wish to inform that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions," he tweeted.
