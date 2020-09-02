JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Cloud cover, patchy rains to keep mercury in check in Delhi: Met Dept
Business Standard

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tests coronavirus positive

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus

Topics
Pramod Sawant | Coronavirus | Goa

Press Trust of India  |  Panaji 

Pramod Sawant
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

on Wednesday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Sawant, 47, said he is asymptomatic and under home isolation.

"I wish to inform that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions," he tweeted.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, September 02 2020. 11:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU