Arunachal Pradesh coronavirus update: Record 221 cases push tally to 5,402

reported its



highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as 221 more people, including 59 security personnel, tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

One more fatality has taken the northeastern state's death toll to nine, he said.

The fresh infections have pushed Arunachal Pradesh's caseload to 5,402, State Surveillance Officer, Dr L Jampa, said.

Papumpare district reported the highest number of new cases at 66, followed by the Capital Complex region (60), East Siang (21) and West Siang (14), he said.

had registered its previous highest single-day spike of 214 cases on September 3.

"Forty-seven ITBP personnel, six policemen, three IRB personnel, two Army men and one Assam Rifles jawan are among the new patients," the official said, adding two health workers and three Border Roads Organisation staffers also contracted the disease.

A 41-year-old COVID-19 patient has died while being shifted to a hospital in Itanagar from Bomdila General Hospital in West Kameng district, he said.

As many as 127 more people were cured of the disease, Jampa said, adding the recovery rate among the COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 69.42 per cent.

now has 1,670 active COVID-19 cases, while 3,723 people have recovered from the disease and nine patients have succumbed to the infection.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active COVID-19 cases at 304, followed by West Kameng district (213), Papumpare (187), East Siang (170) and West Kameng (117), Jampa said.

The state has so far tested 1,91,632 samples for COVID-19, including, 3,197 on Tuesday, he added.

