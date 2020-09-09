Gurugram coronavirus update: City reports 258 new Covid cases, 1 death

The rapid increase of the cases in continued as 258 new infections have been detected in the district, officials said.

One more patient infected with died on Tuesday in the city. A total of 140 persons in the district have lost their lives to the dreaded virus to date.

There are a total of 1,760 active Covid cases. A total of 11,806 have been cured and discharged. On Tuesday, 159 have been discharged after recovery.

As per the data of the health department, the Covid-19 infection increased again in the last ten days.

A Health department official said that the majority of cases are being reported from the containment zones.

Currently, has 22 containment zones and an equal number of buffer zones in the district.

On August 21, the district recorded over 100 fresh cases for the first time in 21 days.

Since then, in the last ten days between August 30 to September 8, around 1,900 people have tested positive.

In view of the rising cases, the health department has suggested home isolation.

"It has been observed that 80 per cent corona-infected patients may recover from it if they follow necessary guidelines of the health department," said Virender Yadav, CMO Gurugram.

"The district administration has already constituted a separate medical team which will call every patient daily and register progress reports. If needed, the team will also visit them for medical assistance," he said.

