Telangana coronavirus update: State records 2,479 Covid cases, 10 deaths

Telangana continued to witness a
surge in coronavirus caseload with 2,479 fresh infections and 10 more deaths, taking the aggregate in the state to1.47 lakh.
Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 322, followed by Rangareddy 188, Medchal Malkajgiri 183 and Warangal Urban 124 districts, a government bulletin said on Wednesday, providing data as of 8 PM on September 9.
The toll rises to 916 in the state with 10 related fatalities.
The cumulative recovered cases stood at 1.15 lakh while 31,644are under treatment.
As many as62,469 samples were tested on September 8.
Cumulatively,18.90 lakh samples have been tested.
The samples tested per million population was50,922, the bulletin said.
The case fatality rate in the state was 0.62 per cent, while it was 1.69 per cent at the national level.
The recovery rate in Telangana was 77.9 per cent, while it was 77.76 per cent in the country.
The number of individuals in home or institutional isolation was24,741.
