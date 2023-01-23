JUST IN
Apple targeting to raise India production share to 25%: Piyush Goyal
UK supports India's bid for a permanent seat at UNSC: Top British diplomat
Delhi LG Saxena flags off 13 multipurpose vehicles to fight smog, pollution
What are 'influencers', and how do companies use them for marketing?
Mangrove cultivation different from agriculture, will attract 18% GST: AAAR
Supreme Court dismisses plea against UP CM Yogi Adityanath in 2018 case
Air India Express flight returns to Thiruvananthapuram after technical snag
SC to hear journalist Rana Ayyub's plea in money laundering case on Jan 25
SC to consider setting up 3-judge bench to hear Hijab ban case in K'taka
Cold weather prevails in Punjab, Haryana with min temp of 5.3 degrees C
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
DGPs meet: China wants to reduce India's influence in Indian Ocean region
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to take note of mass layoffs in tech firms

Expressing his concerns at the mass layoffs across several tech firms, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked the centre to assess the situation in the country and take right steps

Topics
Arvind Kejriwal | Tech firms | Centre

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to take note of mass layoffs in tech firms
Arvind Kejriwal asks Centre to take note of mass layoffs in tech firms

Expressing his concerns at the mass layoffs across several tech firms, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday asked the centre to assess the situation in the country and take right steps.

Several multi nationals have retrenched in the recent past leading to job cuts in the US and other countries.

"The youths are being retrenched in large numbers from the IT Sector. The Central government must review the Indian situation and take right steps," Kejriwal said in a Hindi tweet.

Earlier this month, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that the company will lay off 10,000 workers, about five per cent of its total workforce, terming it a hard choice the tech giant had to make to remain a "consequential company" amid global economic uncertainties.

Microsoft is the latest firm after Facebook and Amazon to cut jobs as the bloodbath in the technology sector continues in 2023.

Describing the current times as a period of "significant change," Indian-origin Nadella said customers who ramped up their digital spend during the Covid-19 pandemic, are now optimising it to do more with less.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Arvind Kejriwal

First Published: Mon, January 23 2023. 13:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU