EU says war rhetoric unacceptable after Polish PM's comment

-
ALSO READ
Is the world headed for Cold War 2 this time between US and China?
'All rhetoric, no vaccines,' says Rahul about govt's inoculation drive
T20 WC: Unacceptable performance, says Pollard after WI's dismal show
US envoy to United Nations heads to Turkey seeking to ensure aid to Syrians
US House of Representatives votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorisation
-
The European Union's executive told Poland Monday that there is no place for rhetoric referring to war among EU partners, after the Polish prime minister said that for Brussels to withhold cash over rule of law issues, would be like starting World War III.
In an interview with the Financial Times, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused the EU of making demands of Warsaw with a gun to our head and urged Brussels to drop its threats of sanctions against Poland.
The comments follow years of disputes over changes Poland's government has made to the country's courts. The EU believes the changes erode democratic checks and balances, and the European Commission is holding up billions of euros to Poland earmarked in a pandemic recovery plan.
When asked if Poland could use its veto power to block legislation in retaliation, for instance on climate issues, Morawiecki said: If they start the third world war, we are going to defend our rights with any weapons which are at our disposal."
Asked about the comment at a briefing, EU Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said the EU is a project that very successfully contributed to establishing a lasting peace among its member states." Mamer added that there is no place for rhetoric referring to war.
Morawiecki faced less sanguine criticism from his Polish political opponents, many of whom are deeply worried about Poland's increasing isolation within the EU.
I have the impression that Mr. Morawiecki has recently had some problems with English or that he has lost his mind," tweeted Marek Belka, a former left-wing Polish prime minister who is now a member of the European Parliament.
Donald Tusk, the head of the leading opposition party in Poland, reacted to the war comment by saying: In politics, stupidity is the cause of most serious misfortunes.
The government spokesman, Piotr Mller, told Polish media that the prime minister's comment amounted to hyperbole and should not be taken literally.
The nationalist ruling party in Poland, Law and Justice, has been in conflict with Brussels since winning power in 2015 over a number of matters, including migration and LGBT rights. The longest running dispute, however, has centered on the Polish government's attempts to take political control of the judiciary.
The matter came to a head earlier this month when the constitutional court ruled that some key parts of EU law are not compatible with the nation's constitution. The ruling by a court filled with ruling party's loyalists was made after Morawiecki asked it to rule on whether EU or national law has primacy.
Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said last week that it was the first time ever that a national court found that the EU treaties are incompatible with the national constitution.
This ruling calls into question the foundations of the European Union, von der Leyen said. It is a direct challenge to the unity of the European legal order.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU