As coronaviurs case load shoots up, sero survey begins in UP's Agra

A three-day comprehensive Sero-surveillance-survey exercise will begin from Friday, officials said.

The district administration on Thursday evening announced that 10 teams will collect blood samples from more than a thousand people from 45 spots in the city.

CMO R.C. Pande said there was no need for fear and people should volunteer to give samples to test the anti-body level in the city. The collected samples will be sent to the ICMR.

The sero-survey is being conducted in 11 towns of

An official of the health department indicated that the postponed vaccine trials could begin from September 20 at the S.N. Medical College.

Meanwhile, reported an alarming number of 75 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. With one more death, the number of deaths now stands at 108.

The neighbouring districts of Mathura reported 53, Firozabad 40, Mainpuri 53, Etah 17 and Kasganj 11.

The surge in numbers has been explained by the health department as the result of an increasing number of samples being daily collected.

