Assam coronavirus update: State registers 3,054 Covid cases, 7 more deaths

Assam's COVID-19 caseload rose
to 1,18,333 on Friday as 3,054 more people tested positive for the infection, while seven fresh fatalities pushed the northeastern state's coronavirus death toll to 330, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
Dibrugarh and Kamrup Metropolitan districts reported two fatalities each, while Sivasagar, Barpeta and Nalbari registered one death each, he said.
Bimala Nanda Das, the husband of popular theatre artiste and actor Chetna Das, was among the two persons who succumbed to the infection in Kamrup Metropolitan district.
Kamrup Metropolitan district, under which Guwahati falls, reported the highest number of fresh infections at 735, followed by Dibrugarh (198), Cachar (192) and Hojai (176), the minister said.
The fresh infections have pushed the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 29,274, while 88,726 people have recovered from the disease so far and three patients have migrated to other states, he said.
More than 23 lakh tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 48,846 in the last 24 hours, Sarma said.
The BJP's Lok Sabha MPs Topon Kumar Gogoi from Jorhat and Dilip Saikia from Mangaldoi seat, along with the AGP's Tezpur MLA Brindabon Goswami and his wife have tested positive for the infection.
