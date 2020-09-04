India's coronavirus tally goes past 3.9 mn; recoveries crosses 3 mn-mark

India's COVID-19 tally went past 39 lakh on Friday with83,341 fresh cases reported in a span of 24 hours, while the number of recoveries crossed the 30-lakh mark, pushing the recovery rate of patients in the country to 77.15 per cent, according to the Union health ministry.

The total number of COVID-19 cases mounted to 39,36,747, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to68,472 with1,096people succumbing to it in a day, the ministry's data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19case fatality rate has further declined to 1.74 per cent in the country.

There are 8,31,124 active cases in the country, which account for 21.11 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and the 30-lakh mark on August 23.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 4,66,79,145 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country as on September 3, including 11,69,765 on Thursday.

