Ashes: Four positive Covid-19 cases reported in England camp

Cricket Australia on Monday confirmed that two members of the England Cricket Team's support staff and two of their family members have tested COVID-19 positive during the Rapid Antigen Test.
"The affected individuals are currently isolating," Cricket Australia said in an official statement.The entire playing group and all other support staff have undertaken Rapid Antigen Tests this morning and all have tested negative.
The England Cricket team will also have PCR tests on Monday evening, and both teams will take extra precautions throughout the play. Both playing squads remain unchanged.There is currently no further impact on fans or other parts of the venue.
Cricket Australia and the MCC will continue to monitor the situation and follow the endorsed Victorian Government COVID-Safe Event Plan.
The Day 2 of the ongoing third Ashes Test between England and Australia is underway.
