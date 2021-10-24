Ashok Leyland hands over 500 vehicles to 'Project Mumkin' for J-K youth

Ashok Leyland, one of the country's leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, on Sunday reinforced its commitment towards the youth under the administration's 'Project Mumkin' by providing them a fleet of 500 small commercial vehicles named 'Dost'.

The keys of some of the vehicles were handed over to youths by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Devender Pradhan at a public rally in Jammu on Sunday afternoon.

The partnership between the company and the administration will encourage entrepreneurship among the youth. The vehicles have been delivered across all district headquarters, officials said.

Managing director and chief executive officer, Ashok Leyland, Vipin Sondhi, said, "This partnership is indeed a privilege and an opportunity for to continue to contribute towards the welfare of the Jammu and Kashmir's youth."



He said that the aim is to promote entrepreneurship among the youth and thereby, create employment opportunities for them through this initiative.

"We are also providing continuous education and upskilling for the holistic development of the youth of Education and technology are necessary pillars of the fabric of the economy and society, and once combined together, one can dream and achieve anything," Sondhi said.

Head for LCV at Ashok Leyland, Rajat Gupta, said, "Through these 500 Dost vehicles, our purpose is to empower our youth who will strive towards our country's brighter and greener future. This will enable socio-economic development driven by livelihood generation solutions for the unemployed youth of J&K between the age of 22 to 35 years. Making every youth atmanirbhar for atmasamman in the true sense.

Project Mumkin has been making progress in enabling the socio-economic development, officials said.

This initiative is driven by livelihood generation solutions for the youth of Jammu and Kashmi between the ages of 22 to 35 years which is almost 65 per cent of the population, they said.

With their passion, eagerness, and skills, these individuals have been trying to transform Jammu and Kashmir through employment, upskilling, and knowledge, the officials said.

