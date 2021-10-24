PM Modi to visit Italy, UK for G-20 Summit, COP-26 from Oct 29

-
ALSO READ
Jaishankar to visit Tajikistan for SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meet
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu hails Sushma Swaraj's service to nation
Most bank CEOs have to hang up boots before 70 under latest RBI guidelines
Minister S Jaishankar to chair BRICS foreign ministers' meeting today
Hoping to build consensus on issues of concern at BRICS FMs meet: China
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Rome, Italy and Glasgow, the United Kingdom from October 29 to November 2 to attend the 16th G-20 Summit and the World Leaders' Summit of COP-26 respectively, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Sunday.
An MEA release stated that Prime Minister will be participating in the 16th G-20 Summit in Rome from October 30-31, 2021 at the invitation of the Prime Minister of Italy, Mario Draghi. The Summit will also be attended by Heads of State/Government of G-20 Member Countries, the European Union, and other invited countries and international organizations.
This will be the 8th G-20 Summit that the Prime Minister would be attending. The G-20 has emerged as the premier global forum for international economic cooperation. India is scheduled to host the G-20 Summit in 2023 for the first time.
The forthcoming Summit under the Italian Presidency is centred around the theme 'People, Planet, Prosperity', focussing on the areas of Recovery from the Pandemic and Strengthening of Global Health Governance, Economic Recovery and Resilience, Climate Change and Energy Transition, and Sustainable Development and Food Security.
Prime Minister will also hold several bilateral meetings, including with the Prime Minister of Italy.
Prime Minister will, thereafter, travel to Glasgow to attend the World Leader's Summit of the 26th Conference of Parties (COP-26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), at the invitation of the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson. COP-26 is being held from 31 October 2021 to 12 November 2021 under the Presidency of the UK partnering with Italy.
The high-level segment of COP-26, titled the World Leaders' Summit (WLS), will be held on November 1-2. The Summit will be attended by Heads of State/Government of more than 120 countries. COP-26 was originally slated to be held in 2020, but was deferred to 2021 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The UNFCCC embodies the global will and vision to combat climate change. The periodic Conference of Parties to this Convention have emerged as global climate summits, providing an opportunity for stocktaking and for charting the way forward.
Prime Minister last attended the COP-21 in Paris in 2015, when the Paris Agreement was concluded, and whose implementation commences this year. At COP-26, the Parties will work to achieve the completion of Paris Agreement implementation guidelines; the mobilization of climate finance; actions to strengthen climate adaptation, technology development and transfer; and keeping in reach the Paris Agreement goals of limiting the rise in global temperatures.
Prime Minister will hold numerous bilateral meetings on the sidelines of COP-26, including with the Prime Minister of the UK, Boris Johnson.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU