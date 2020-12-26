Union Minister Gadkari announces multi-model logistics park in Silchar

-
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced that a multi-model logistics park will be constructed in Silchar and the Balacherra-Harengajao section of the Silchar-Saurashtra Highway will be completed in March 2022.
According to a press statement, Gadkari made this announcement at a public meeting at Zero Point on the East-West Corridor at Madhurmukh at Rangpur here on Friday.
It is pertinent to mention that the Union Minister unveiled a 13-foot tall bronze statue of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
In response to the request made by Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister Gadkari said that the logistics park will be constructed in Silchar and construction works of East-West Corridor would be expedited and two new bridges would come up over the Barak river.
Gadkari requested Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to send a proposal for Rs 250 crore project in the Corporate Social Responsibility Fund for the Barak Valley.
Announcing that the water transport system of Brahmaputra would be strengthened, the Union Minister said that dredging work on Barak river has also been completed.
The Union Minister for Road Transport laid the foundation stone of 20 projects and inaugurated seven projects worth Rs 2,366 crore for Assam with a total length of 439 km.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with farmers on the occasion of Good Governance Day was shown live on a large screen.
Welcoming Union Minister Gadkari, MP, Dr Rajdeep Roy appealed for speedy completion of construction of East-West Corridor connecting Silchar-Saurashtra. He said that Rs 33 lakh had been raised for the construction of the life-size bronze statue of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Chief Minister Sonowal, Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, former Union Minister Kabindra Purkayastha, Deputy Commissioner, Cachar, Keerthi Jalli and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.
