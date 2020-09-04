Jharkhand coronavirus update: State reports 1,618 cases, 6 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose



to 46,480 on Friday as 1,618 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the state's death toll to 444, a health official said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 15,150, while 30,886 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

A total of 30,835 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

