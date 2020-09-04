JUST IN
PM Modi to interact with Indian Police Service probationers today
Jharkhand coronavirus update: State reports 1,618 cases, 6 fresh fatalities

Jharkhand's Covid-19 caseload rose to 46,480 on Friday as 1,618 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 444

Press Trust of India  |  Ranchi 

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a nasal sample from a woman at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease.

Jharkhand's COVID-19 caseload rose

to 46,480 on Friday as 1,618 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 444, a health official said.

The fresh infections have taken the number of active COVID-19 cases in the state to 15,150, while 30,886 people have been cured of the disease so far, he said.

A total of 30,835 samples have been tested for COVID- 19 in the last 24 hours, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 09:50 IST

