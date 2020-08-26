Assam coronavirus update: State reports 1,973 new cases, tally at 94,592

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

As many as 1,973 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Assam on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 94,592.

The total number of cases also includes 73,090 recovered patients and 260 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 21,239, said State Health Department.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, India reports 31,67,324 cases including 7,04,348 active cases and 24,04,585 patients cured/discharged/migrated.

First Published: Wed, August 26 2020. 07:46 IST

