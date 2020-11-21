Assam coronavirus update: State's Covid-19 death toll rises to 971

Two more persons succumbed to COVID-19 in on Friday, pushing the death toll to 971, while 164 fresh cases took the tally to 2,11,204, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The deceased are an 80-year old man from Nalbari and a 55-year old man from Morigaon, he said.

The current death rate in the state is 0.46 per cent and recovery rate is 98.02 per cent.

The new cases were detected out of 18,270 tests conducted during the day, lower than the 22,970 samples tested on Thursday.

has conducted 51,08,138 tests so far.

A total of 2,07,026 patients have recovered from the disease thus far, the minister said.

The state now has 3,204 active cases.

Meanwhile, 1,898 recovered patients have donated plasma in the five plasma banks in the state.

