336 fresh coronavirus cases take Assam's total tally to over 2,00,000

-
ALSO READ
Assam facing financial stress due to Covid-19: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam reports 3 more coronavirus fatalities, 448 new cases in a day
Assam records highest single-day spike of 613 cases, tally above 8,000-mark
Assam reports 2,073 new Covid-19 cases, 8 deaths in last 24 hours
Coronavirus daily updates: Assam's Covid-19 death toll rises to 10
-
The COVID-19 deaths in Assam
increased to 930 on Saturday with four more persons succumbing to the disease, while 336 new infections pushed the state's caseload to 2,06,351, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.
He said that 1,386 patients also recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured people to 1,96,051.
The state recorded more recoveries than fresh infections for the 17th consecutive day, Sarma said.
Assam currently has a total of 9,367 active cases, the minister said adding that three patients have migrated out of the state.
"Four more #COVID patients succumbed to their infections today... My condolences & prayers!" Sarma said on Twitter.
The fresh fatalities were reported from Nagaon, Golaghat, Dima Hasao and Bongaigaon districts.
The total number of people losing their lives due to coronavirus in the state has gone up to 930.
However, Sarma had earlier said on multiple occasions that several hundred more COVID-19 patients have died, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the fatality figure as they had other ailments too.
"336 Cases detected out of 26,022 tests conducted with positivity rate of 1.29%," the minister tweeted.
Altogether 46,57,839 samples were tested for COVID-19 so far in the state.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU