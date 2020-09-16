Assam coronavirus update: With new 2,409 cases, tally reaches 146,575

-
-
Assam reported 2,409 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 1,46,575, said Himanta Biswa Sarma, State Health Minister.
The total number of cases include 1,15,051 recoveries, 31,029 active cases and 492 deaths.
Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 49-lakh mark with a spike of 83,809 cases and 1,054 deaths in the last 24 hours, said the Union Health Ministry.
