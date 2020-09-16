No e-registration needed to enter Himachal Pradesh, decides cabinet

People entering will no longer require an online registration, the state government announced on Tuesday.

However, movement of interstate buses will remain suspended till further orders, it said.

The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. This is for the first time after a nationwide lockdown came into effect on March 24 that people will not need any registration to enter the hill state.

However, this could not be immediately known whether the existing condition for tourists to show a negative COVID-19 report and advance hotel booking will continue or not.

The issue of opening of schools and colleges in the state did not come up for discussion in the cabinet meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)