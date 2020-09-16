Sikkim coronavirus update: State reports 2 more Covid-19 deaths, 54 cases

reported two more COVID-



19 fatalities, pushing the death toll in the state to 19, officials said on Tuesday.

It also registered 54 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, which took the tally to 2,173, they said.

A 64-year-old male and a 41 year-old female succumbed to the virus since Monday.

has 464 active cases at present, while 1,690 patients have recovered from the disease, the officials said.

The state has so far tested 45,502 samples.

