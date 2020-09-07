Assam: Idol makers hopeful of getting business in upcoming festival season

Idol makers in Guwahati have expressed hope that the upcoming festival season will help bring in business that was hit during the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

One artist here says there has been a dip in the demand for handmade idols but he expects business to pick up.

Ganesh Pal, an idol maker in Guwahati said: "We have been getting fewer orders this year due to coronavirus. We have got only 2-4 orders for now but we are expecting more orders soon as Durga puja is approaching near."

"After this Vishwakarma Puja (Jayanti), we will be able to assess and tell the full extent of the loss of business which we are facing," Pal said.

Vishwakarma Jayanti is on September 16.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)