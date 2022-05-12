Assam joins Tata Tech to transform 77 institutes into Centres of Excellence

-
Tata Technologies Ltd and the Assam government on Wednesday signed an agreement to transform 34 state polytechnics and 43 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) into futuristic Centres of Excellence (CoEs) at an investment of about Rs 2,756 crore.
Officials said that the Memorandum of Agreement aimed to upgrade the technical institutes covering all aspects of curriculum, training and equipment in consonance with the latest industry needs.
As a part of the MoA, Tata Technologies Ltd would invest Rs 2,390 crore while the Assam government would contribute Rs 366 crore with 12,000 sq feet area in each technical institute for setting up technology labs and workshops.
Assam government's Principal Secretary, Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department B. Kalyan Chakravarthy and ata Technologies Ltd MD Warren Harris signed the MoA.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who was also present, termed the day as historic for higher education and skill empowerment, and said that while celebrating one year in office of the present government, "we resolved to make every moment for the development of Assam".
About the inauguration of "Gunotsav 2022" which has aimed at bringing about qualitative development of education in the state, he said that the partnership with Tata Technologies Ltd would unleash a transformative phase of education in consonance with the need of the fourth industrial revolution characterised by interconnectivity and smart automation.
He said that Assam would produce 15-20,000 technically efficient youths in a year.
The entire upgradation project will take off by May 10 next year as PWD (Building) will implement the project under the expertise of Tata Technologies Ltd.
