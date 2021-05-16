Assam reports 5,347 fresh Covid cases, 63 more fatalities in last 24 hours

-
Assam's COVID-19 tally mounted
to 3,24,979 on Saturday as 5,347 more people tested positive for the disease, while 63 fresh fatalities pushed the coronavirus death toll to 2,123, a bulletin issued by the National Health Mission here said.
Kamrup (Metro) recorded the highest number of new fatalities at 21, followed by Dibrugarh and Cachar at five each, Bongaigaon, Kamrup (Rural) and Karbi Anglong at three each and Barpeta, Nalbari, Darrang, Golaghat and Sonitpur at two each.
The remaining deaths were reported from several other districts.
At least 1,347 COVID-19 patients died in the state due to other ailments, the bulletin said.
The new cases include 1,012 from Kamrup Metro, 424 from Kamrup (Rural), 343 from Nagaon and 291 from Sontipur.
The fresh COVID cases were detected out of 64,701 tests conducted during the day with the positivity rate at 8.26 per cent, it said.
Overall 94,49,818 samples have so far been tested for COVID-19 in the state.
Assam now has 44,008 active cases.
At least 3,254 people were cured of the disease during the day, pushing the total number of recoveries to 2,77,501.
The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 85.39 per cent.
Altogether, 33,61,495 people have been inoculated in Assam, with 7,30,846 of them having received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
