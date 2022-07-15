Assam reports 707 new Covid cases, two deaths; positivity rate at 11.5%

-
Assam has reported 707 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in the last five months, and two persons have died due to the infection during the past 24 hours, according to the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin on Friday.
The two deaths took place in Darrang and Kamrup Metro districts pushing the toll in the disease has now increased to 6645, while another 1347 coronavirus positive patients have died in the state due to other reasons since April, 2020, the bulletin said.
The total number of affected now stands at 7,28,616 and the positivity rate has increased to 11.55 per cent during the last 24 hours from the previous day's 10.75 per cent, it said.
The 707 new cases were detected from 6,123 tests conducted during the last 24 hours.
The number of active cases have increased to 3150 as against the previous day's 2584 while 139 patients were discharged during the day.
Jorhat reported the highest number of 93 cases, followed by 69 in Kamrup Metro, 67 in Dibrugarh and 58 in Goalpara.
A total of 7,17,472 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far and the recovery rate is 98.47 per cent.
A total of 28,427,031 samples have been tested so far in the state, according to the bulletin.
Altogether 4,69,94,679 doses of vaccines, including 2,45,84,811 first doses, 2,15,14,882 second doses and 8,94,986 precaution doses have been administered so far, the bulletin added.
