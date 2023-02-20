Assam Rifles assists in relief, rescue operations in avalanche-hit Sonamarg

-
ALSO READ
Avalanche hits Jammu & Kashmir's Gurez; warning issued for 12 districts
Severe cold wave conditions likely to grip parts of N India for next 3 days
India is rapidly moving towards combining the armed forces: Rajnath Singh
Top brass of Defence Forces pay homage at National War Memorial on Navy Day
Climate Change intensified rain that fueled Pakistan floods, heatwave
-
The Army on Monday assisted the civil administration in carrying out rescue and relief operations in Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir after an avalanche left nine houses damaged, officials said.
The avalanche hit Rezan village in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district on Sunday night. Besides damaging the houses, 14 domestic animals perished in the avalanche, they said.
No human casualties have been reported in the incident.
Troops of the 34 Assam Rifles assisted the district administration in rescue operation which was launched this morning.
The residents were moved to safer places on Sunday evening soon after the avalanche struck.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 10:18 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU