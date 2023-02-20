Assam Rifles assists in relief, rescue operations in avalanche-hit Sonamarg

JUST IN
The Army on Monday assisted the civil administration in carrying out rescue and relief operations in Sonamarg area of Jammu and Kashmir after an avalanche left nine houses damaged, officials said.

Topics
Indian Army | Jammu and Kashmir | Avalanche

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

Avalanche-hit Uttarakhand
Representative Image

The avalanche hit Rezan village in Sonamarg area of Ganderbal district on Sunday night. Besides damaging the houses, 14 domestic animals perished in the avalanche, they said.

No human casualties have been reported in the incident.

Troops of the 34 Assam Rifles assisted the district administration in rescue operation which was launched this morning.

The residents were moved to safer places on Sunday evening soon after the avalanche struck.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 10:18 IST

