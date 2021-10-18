Previous governments in UP encouraged rioters: CM Yogi Adityanath

-
ALSO READ
Delhi riots: HC to hear ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's bail plea in Aug
AAP rejects proposal to appoint special prosecutors in Delhi riots cases
Delhi riots: HC grants bail to three men accused of murder, rioting
Delhi riots: Court frames charges of rioting and arson against nine accused
Yogi govt in UP: Four-year report card ahead of the 2022 assembly polls
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attacked the previous governments and alleged that they encouraged rioters in the state.
He alleged that the previous dispensations only worked for themselves and that was the reason the state of Uttar Pradesh lagged behind.
Addressing the 'Samajik Pratinidhi Sammelan' organised by the BJP's Pichhdha Morcha, Adityanath said, "The BJP believes in the ideology of nationalism and its main mantra is wishing for happiness and wellness of everyone.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given the mantra of sabka saath, sabka nikaas. Before 2014, the slogan of the then government was 'sabka saath, lekin parivaar ka vikaas', he said.
Adityanath said, They (opposition parties) did not bother to think about society and nation. This was the reason that the state (UP) was lagging behind, and it was thrown into the fire of riots."
He said the previous governments imposed curfews on important occasions and encouraged rioters.
"When there were festivals, when it was time to honour faith, when it was the time for business, curfew used to be imposed because the nature of the previous governments was itself that of riots, and they used to encourage rioters. The entire state was affected by riots," he said, addressing the members of the Kumhar community.
The chief minister said not a single riot has taken place in the state in the last over four years.
Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party came together in 2019 like a snake and a mongoose against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But thanks to your alertness, they were not able to stop Modi from becoming the prime minister.
He raised the slogan 'pichhdhe varg kee jimmedaari, UP mein BJP kee doosree paaree' (the responsibility of the backward section is that the BJP should have a second innings).
Urging the audience to remain alert of 'vote-katwas' (smaller parties cutting votes of bigger political parties), Maurya said, "A number of smaller parties will be in the election this time. Those are not political parties, but sponsored by some of the opposition parties, formed on the caste lines. These parties will go to a specific community, and they will try to cut about 1,000-2,000 votes."
UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh also spoke on the occasion.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU