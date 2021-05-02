JUST IN
Assam: Reserved EVM with no votes polled found in Hailakandi centre

One reserved unused Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) was found inside a trunk at a counting centre in Assam's Hailakandi on Saturday evening, a day before the counting of polls are scheduled to begin.

The VVPAT machines, which will be attached to the EVMs, will allow voters to verify if their vote has gone to the intended candidate. (Photo: pib.nic.in)

As per a statement, District Election Officer Megh Nidhi Dahal along with returning officers rushed to the spot where the EVM was detected and made an inquiry into it. The contesting candidates also reached the spot.

"On being investigated, it was found that the unused EVM inside a trunk that found its way inadvertently to the counting venue was a reserved one and there were no votes polled therein," the statement said, adding that it was open before the contesting candidates, who were satisfied with the results.

The reserved EVM was taken immediately to the EVM warehouse adjacent to the Deputy Commissioner's premises and stored there.

"The reserved EVM was found in one of the trunks which have been brought to the counting centre for keeping the polled EVMs after counting tomorrow," Dahal was quoted in the statement.

"The contesting candidates were satisfied that the EVM was a reserved EVM and no votes were polled therein. The machine was later taken to the EVM warehouse and kept under safe custody," the District Election Officer added.

After three high-octane phases of polling and election rallies filled with enthusiastic supporters, the counting of votes will take place today.

The main contest is between the alliances led by the BJP and Congress. The BJP-led led alliance also includes the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, May 02 2021. 07:04 IST

