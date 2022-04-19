At WHO event, PM Modi highlights India's potential in traditional medicine

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that World Health Organization has entered into a new partnership with India in the form of the Global Centre for Traditional Medicine of traditional medicine which will be a tribute to both India's contribution and potential in the field of traditional medicine.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today laid the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine (GCTM) in Jamnagar, in the presence of the Prime Minister of Mauritius Pravind Kumar Jugnauth and Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization (WHO).
The GCTM will be the first and only global outpost centre for traditional medicine across the world. It will emerge as an international hub of global wellness.
Speaking at the event today, PM Modi said, "The WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine is a recognition of India's contribution and potential in this field. WHO, via this Centre of traditional medicine, has done a new partnership with India. With this move, it is a matter of respect for India's potential and contribution in the field of traditional medicine. India will take this partnership with full responsibility."
"More than 5 decades ago, the world's first Ayurveda University was established in Jamnagar. Here is one of the best Ayurveda Institute Institute of Teaching & Research in Ayurveda.In addition to healing, Ayurveda includes social health, mental health, happiness, environmental health, compassion, empathy and productivity," he said.
Prime Minister Modi highlighted that Jamnagar's contributions towards wellness will get a global identity with WHO's Global Centre for Traditional Medicine.
PM Modi further added that the country's ultimate goal should be of attaining wellness.
"Our ultimate goal should be of attaining wellness by being free of diseases. It is an important step in the path of life," he said.
Notably, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a three-day visit to Gujarat from April 18-April 20.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi dedicated to the nation a new dairy complex and potato processing plant at Diyodar, Banaskantha district, built at a cost of over Rs. 600 crores at around 9:40 AM.
