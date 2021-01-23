Avian influenza confirmed in 9 states for poultry birds, says Centre

The central government on Saturday informed that or has been confirmed in nine states for birds and in 12 states for crow, migratory and wild birds till January 23.

"Till January 23, 2021 outbreaks of (bird flu) have been confirmed in 9 States (Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab) for birds and in 12 states (Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab) for Crow/Migratory/ Wild birds," informed the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying.

The ministry said the samples of crow and pigeon submitted from Rudraprayag, Lansdowne Forest Range and Paudi Forest Range of Uttarakhand, pigeon samples from Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan, crow and peacock samples from Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur have been found negative for

Control and Containment Operations (Cleaning and Disinfection) are going on in the affected epicenters of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand and Kerala.

Compensation is paid to farmers whose birds, eggs and poultry feed are culled/disposed of by the state as per the action plan.

"The Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying (DAHD), Government of India provides funds to states / UTs on a 50:50 sharing basis under Assistance to States for control of animal diseases (ASCAD) component of its Livestock Health and Disease Control Scheme," the ministry said.

"All states are reporting to the Department on a daily basis regarding the control measures adopted by them based on the Revised Action Plan for Prevention, Control and Containment of Avian Influenza 2021," it added.

