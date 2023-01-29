JUST IN
Ayodhya seer announces bounty on SP leader for Ramcharitmanas remark
IWT a technical matter, commissioners of both countries will talk: EAM
AAP govt's project to transform 1,400-km Delhi roads to kick off from Apr 1
TISS issues another warning to students against BBC documentary screening
India will be a leading power after becoming 'atmanirbhar': S Jaishankar
PM Modi cautions against attempts to create divisions in the country
Mughal Gardens renamed 'Amrit Udyan', to open for public from Tuesday
UN General Assembly president's 3-day India visit begins on Sunday
Over 1 mn commuters travelled by Metro lines since inauguration: MMRDA
India holds key to world peace and prosperity: Japanese ambassador
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
IWT a technical matter, commissioners of both countries will talk: EAM
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ayodhya seer announces bounty on SP leader for Ramcharitmanas remark

Standing firmly by his reservation over some verses of Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas, SP leader Maurya took on mahants for announcing a bounty on his head

Topics
Uttar Pradesh | Samajwadi Party | Hinduism

IANS  |  Ayodhya 

SP Maurya
SP Maurya

Mahant Paramhans Das, the head priest of Tapasvi Chhawni in Ayodhya, has called for the beheading of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLC Swami Prasad Maurya and has announced a reward of Rs 500 for it.

Maurya is in the eye of a storm for his remarks on Ramcharitmanas.

The Mahant had recently announced an award of Rs 10 crore on the "tongue" of Bihar Minister Chandra Shekhar for his remarks on Ramcharitmanas.

The remarks of both the leaders have led to outrage among Hindu religious leaders and the BJP has demanded Maurya's dismissal from the government.

Meanwhile, standing firmly by his reservation over some verses of Tulsidas' Ramcharitmanas, SP leader Maurya took on mahants for announcing a bounty on his head.

"Had someone from another religion made a similar announcement, he would have been branded as a terrorist. Now if seers and mahants are announcing a bounty on my head, shouldn't they be called a terrorist?" he said.

Reiterating that he stands by his statement about reservation over certain verses in Ramcharitmanas, Maurya said: "Have I said something that was wrong that I should withdraw my statement? I respect all religions but disrespecting any religion or any individual cannot be allowed. I have only demanded that certain verses, which are disrespectful towards women, tribals, Dalits and backward classes, should be removed."

--IANS

amita/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Uttar Pradesh

First Published: Sun, January 29 2023. 07:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.