Bomb call grounds SpiceJet Delhi-Pune flight; all passengers safe: Police

A call was received regarding the presence of a bomb in a Delhi-Pune SpiceJet plane before its take off here on Thursday, police said.
All the passengers and crew members are safe, they said, adding that the aircraft is being checked.
Sources said the estimated departure time of the plane -- SG 8938 -- was 5:35 pm. The passengers were at the boarding gate and not inside the aircraft when the call was received, they added.
"Officials of the CISF and the Delhi Police are on alert. We were informed by authorities regarding a call they received where the caller said there was a bomb in the Pune-bound SpiceJet plane. The plane is being checked but nothing suspicious has so far been found. However, we are following the security drill in accordance with our standard operating procedure," a senior police officer said.
The officer said efforts are also on trace the caller and ascertain if it was a hoax call.
First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 23:33 IST
