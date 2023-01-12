JUST IN
Delhi drag case: MHA asks Police to suspend those on duty in PCRs, pickets
PM Modi to flag off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train on Sunday
Bhopal gas tragedy: SC reserves order on plea challenging compensation
Aviation regulator seeks report from SpiceJet on Delhi airport incident
Demolition of Joshimath's 2 'unsafe' hotels underway, evacuation continues
CBI raids Pratibha Industries officials in Rs 4,957-crore loan fraud case
CBI files cases against former finance secy Arvind Mayaram, others
Old Pension Scheme applicable for all personnel of CAPF: Delhi High Court
Home Minister Amit Shah holds meeting on Uttarakhand's Joshimath crisis
Joshimath crisis: People will get the best compensation possible, says CM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
PM Modi to flag off Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat train on Sunday
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Delhi drag case: MHA asks Police to suspend those on duty in PCRs, pickets

Disciplinary action will also be taken against the police personnel who were on duty on that night, the officials said

Topics
Delhi | MHA | road accident

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Police
Representative image

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the Delhi Police on Thursday to suspend all the personnel posted at three PCR vans and two pickets on the night when a 20-year-old woman was killed in the national capital after her scooter was hit by a car and she was dragged by the vehicle for 10-12 kilometres.

Officials said the MHA also directed the Delhi Police to serve show-cause notices to the supervisory officers of the PCR vans and police pickets for their alleged dereliction of duties.

The action came following a report submitted by an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh.

Disciplinary action will also be taken against the police personnel who were on duty on that night, the officials said.

The MHA directed the city police to file the chargesheet in the case as soon as possible so that the culprits are punished.

The gruesome incident took place at outer Delhi's Kanjhawala in the early hours of January 1.

The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car and her body dragged for around 10-12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Five men travelling in the car have been arrested, along with several of their accomplices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 23:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.