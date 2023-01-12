Delhi drag case: MHA asks Police to suspend those on duty in PCRs, pickets

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) directed the Police on Thursday to suspend all the personnel posted at three PCR vans and two pickets on the night when a 20-year-old woman was killed in the capital after her scooter was hit by a car and she was dragged by the vehicle for 10-12 kilometres.

Officials said the also directed the Police to serve show-cause notices to the supervisory officers of the PCR vans and police pickets for their alleged dereliction of duties.

The action came following a report submitted by an inquiry committee, headed by Special Commissioner Shalini Singh.

Disciplinary action will also be taken against the police personnel who were on duty on that night, the officials said.

The directed the city police to file the chargesheet in the case as soon as possible so that the culprits are punished.

The gruesome incident took place at outer Delhi's Kanjhawala in the early hours of January 1.

The victim's two-wheeler was hit by a car and her body dragged for around 10-12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala.

Five men travelling in the car have been arrested, along with several of their accomplices.

