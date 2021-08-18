Ayushman Bharat: Over 0.7 mn Covid treatments authorised from Apr'20-Jul'21

Under the Centre's scheme over 20 lakh tests and 7.25 lakh COVID-19 related treatments worth over Rs 2,800 crore were authorised from April 2020 to July 2021, officials said.

Since the launch of the health insurance scheme on September, 23, 2018, over 2 crore hospital admissions estimated to be worth more than Rs 25,000 crore have been authorised across the country under the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojna (AB-PMJAY) till August 17.

Around 16.50 crore beneficiaries have been verified and provided with Ayushman cards.

On an average, approximately 28 beneficiaries are verified per minute and atleast 20 pre-authorisations take place per minute under the scheme, an official source said.

"Under the health insurance scheme, over 20 lakh tests and 7.25 lakh COVID-19 related treatments worth over Rs 2,800 crore were authorised from April 2020 to July 2021.The insurance scheme allows the beneficiaries to avail free testing and treatment across all empanelled -- both public and private -- hospitals," an official said.

Also, women account for 45 per cent of the total authorised hospital admissions, the sources said.

General medicine, obstetrics and gynaecology, general surgery, medical oncology and opthamology are among top specialities and procedures availed by the women beneficiaries under the scheme.

Also 50 per cent of the around 11 crore individuals verified under the PM-JAY IT system are women.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)