'Azadi Gaurav Yatra' of Chhattisgarh Congress to culminate on I-Day

The Chhattisgarh Congress's 'Azadi Gaurav Yatra', which began on August 9 on the August Kranti Diwas, will culminate in Raipur on the occasion of the Independence Day on Monday, a party functionary said.
The march covered a distance of 6,750 kilometres while passing through all 90 Assembly constituencies of the state.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took part in the programme on Sunday in his native place Patan.
Baghel, Congress's Chhattisgarh in-charge PL Punia and state unit chief Mohan Markam will be present during the culmination of the march at the Gandhi Maidan here at 3.30 pm on Monday, a press release said.
First Published: Mon, August 15 2022. 09:34 IST